Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving in fatal accident now in custody

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for Dylan Lee Jones in connection to a fatal accident.(Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run accident is now in custody according to the Hillsdale County Jail.

According to Hillsdale County Jail officials, Jones was wanted for his involvement in a hit and run accident in Fayette Township on Saturday, August 21.

Investigators say Jones was driving on Moore Road when he hit a man walking his dog. The man was killed in the incident.

Police say Jones was taken into custody by Michigan State Police troopers on Saturday, September 4 following a routine traffic stop that turned into a chase. Police did not say how long the pursuit was.

Investigators did not give an identity of the man or say how old the man was.

Jones now sits behind bars at the Hillsdale County Jail.

