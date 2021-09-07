Health officials warning West Nile identified in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Health officials sent a warning Monday that West Nile virus has been identified in Michigan. They’re asking the public to be vigilant when spending time outdoors.

Whether it’s having fun on the lake or enjoying a BBQ, the last thing people want to deal with is mosquitos.

Lansing resident Christopher Brady said, “I’ve spent a fortune in ‘off’ and ‘DEET’.”

With the state health department announcing several cases of West Nile in Michigan, people like Brady are trying to keep themselves protected from the blood sucking insects.

“I had to go get a screen in canopy, so we could screen it in and keep them out and that still didn’t help,” Brady said. “But, yeah; They’re ferocious out here in Cottonwood. They always have been.”

Health experts are encouraging people to take West Nile seriously. Lynn Suftin, from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, says the symptoms for West Nile can be extremely dangerous.

Suftin said, “In some cases it can cause high fever, headaches, muscle weakness and even something more serious, [such as] neurological diseases such as encephalitis or meningitis.”

Aside from wearing your typical bug spray. people like Paul Tucker are taking bug repellents to another level.

Tucker said, “I don’t really have too much of a threat with it because with Thermacell devices and having 100% DEET on hand we don’t really get bothered too much.”

Tucker says that, as a long time Michigan resident, it isn’t just when he’s camping that he wears his bug spray.

“I even take it with me to work and I do interior remodeling,” Tucker said. “When we’re cutting outside and stuff, we still wear bug spray.”

The health department also recommends avoiding being outside at dusk and dawn to reduce contact with mosquitos.

