Gov. Whitmer calls on legislature to repeal law criminalizing abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on the state legislature to pass legislation repealing Michigan’s 1930s law criminalizing abortion. Currently, it is not in effect because of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

“I call on the legislature to send Senator Erika Geiss’ bill that repeals our nearly-century-old ban on abortion to my desk. I have always stood with those fighting for their right to choose, and I will not stop now,” said Governor Whitmer.

Repealing the law would ensure that the right to choose, which is supported by a significant majority of Michiganders, remains a right in Michigan, even in the face of continued, relentless attacks on Roe v. Wade.

“Recently, Texas passed a new, extreme anti-choice law that puts people’s lives at risk, and threatens healthcare workers. The insidious law essentially bans abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and allows strangers to sue medical professionals or anyone who helps women get the comprehensive healthcare they need. It is a gross violation of the constitutional right to choose, and the Court’s decision to allow it to stay in place sets the United States on a dangerous path towards overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Gov. Whitmer.

