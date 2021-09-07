Advertisement

Georgia Moves Up In A-P Poll

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Georgia has moved up three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25. That gives the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in history of the AP college football poll. The Crimson Tide strengthened its hold on No. 1. It received 59 first-place votes, up from the 47 in the preseason poll.

