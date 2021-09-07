Advertisement

Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded to what appeared to be a fire around 7:30 Monday evening.

The scene is now clear at the Tecomet manufacturing plant on Aurelius Road in Lansing. Right now, it is not known what caused the fire or if there is any significant damage.

The Tecomet plant has previously caught fire in 2017, when titanium dust particles ignited in one of the machines. Since titanium fires are worsened by water, that fire was put out using powder extinguishers.

During the 2017 fire one employee was taken to the hospital, News 10 is working to find out if there were any injuries during Monday’s incident.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information is made available.

