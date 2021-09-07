Advertisement

Eaton Rapids H.S. making changes to homecoming

Student Council not crowning king and queen
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A tradition at Eaton Rapids High School will be missing this year. The student council has decided it is not naming a homecoming king and queen.

Maggie Monroe, Eaton Rapids High School Student Council President, said it is to help encourage more students to get involved.

“We’re trying to get people that are spirited, people who best represent the greyhound itself. By doing away with some things we didn’t feel that we were really eliminating anything. We were just adding something to get more people involved,” Monroe said.

The homecoming court is staying how it’s always been, but not everyone in the community is on board with these student-led changes.

“I don’t think they should take this away from our students when they’ve lost so much over the last two years. They’ve missed out on school, they’ve missed out on friends, they’ve missed out on sports,” said Amanda Ferguson, Eaton Rapids parent.

Other events, like the homecoming parade through town and the homecoming dance, are still happening this year.

Regardless of royalty the event will be more lively than last year, when there was no homecoming because of COVID restrictions.

Eaton Rapids’ homecoming is next week, Friday, September 17.

