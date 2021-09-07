Advertisement

Covid Restrictions For Seattle Sporting Events

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo, Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Steve Hutchinson...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2006, file photo, Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Steve Hutchinson blocks against the Carolina Panthers during the NFC championship football game in Seattle. Hutchinson set a lot of the standards for NFL guards during his 12-season career spent primarily with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. After a one-year wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutchinson will be inducted this weekend into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken say they will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending the teams’ home games. The Mariners also say they will require proof of vaccination beginning in October should the team make the playoffs. The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks’ home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee.

