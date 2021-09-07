Covid Restrictions For Seattle Sporting Events

-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seahawks, Sounders and Kraken say they will require proof of vaccination for all fans 12 or older attending the teams’ home games. The Mariners also say they will require proof of vaccination beginning in October should the team make the playoffs. The Seahawks and Sounders will accept proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of an event, beginning with the Seahawks’ home opener on Sept. 19 against Tennessee.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.