Advertisement

Coldwater man sent to prison in Kalamazoo County sexual assault case

(Gray tv)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, also known as SAKI, has secured prison time against a man on charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The state’s SAKI was established in 2016 to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits. Since the initiative began, SAKI has secured multiple convictions.

Brad Allen Risner, 29, of Coldwater, pleaded guilty to the charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct as a result of SAKI’s work, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced Tuesday. Risner faces additional sexual assault charges in Jackson and Calhoun counties, which are also SAKI prosecutions.

Special Assistant Attorney General Erin House read a victim impact statement during Risner’s sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

“To the monster who now will live behind bars: I hope you enjoy it. You made my life hell for too long and today I win,” the statement said in part.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. Lightvoet sentenced Risner to between 10 and 22 years in prison, with credit for 252 days. He must also register as a sex offender and was ordered to not have contact with the survivor in the case.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors who long thought they would never see their abuser held accountable,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done by the Kalamazoo SAKI team to secure this conviction and I will continue to support the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office in this important initiative.”

Since 2013 the Michigan Legislature has appropriated funds to the Attorney General’s office for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting cases that arise from previously untested sexual assault kits. In fiscal year 2021, the legislature again appropriated money to the Attorney General’s office to provide funding to SAKI projects in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine

Latest News

TMHT
Take Me Home Tuesday
PeaceQuest of Greater Lansing
PeaceQuest holds over 25 events to promote peace within the community
The Guys
The Guys
The Guys
Center Stage Jackson presents ‘The Guys’ in honor the 9/11 anniversary