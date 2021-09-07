Coldwater man sent to prison in Kalamazoo County sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, also known as SAKI, has secured prison time against a man on charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

The state’s SAKI was established in 2016 to investigate and prosecute sexual assaults related to previously untested sexual assault evidence kits. Since the initiative began, SAKI has secured multiple convictions.

Brad Allen Risner, 29, of Coldwater, pleaded guilty to the charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct as a result of SAKI’s work, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting announced Tuesday. Risner faces additional sexual assault charges in Jackson and Calhoun counties, which are also SAKI prosecutions.

Special Assistant Attorney General Erin House read a victim impact statement during Risner’s sentencing Tuesday afternoon.

“To the monster who now will live behind bars: I hope you enjoy it. You made my life hell for too long and today I win,” the statement said in part.

Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. Lightvoet sentenced Risner to between 10 and 22 years in prison, with credit for 252 days. He must also register as a sex offender and was ordered to not have contact with the survivor in the case.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors who long thought they would never see their abuser held accountable,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done by the Kalamazoo SAKI team to secure this conviction and I will continue to support the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office in this important initiative.”

Since 2013 the Michigan Legislature has appropriated funds to the Attorney General’s office for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting cases that arise from previously untested sexual assault kits. In fiscal year 2021, the legislature again appropriated money to the Attorney General’s office to provide funding to SAKI projects in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.