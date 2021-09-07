Cold spring temperatures bring smaller apple crop this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While there will still be plenty of apples to pick from this fall, Michigan’s crop will be smaller than normal this year. Michael Beck from Uncle John’s Cider Mill told News 10 that weather is to blame.

“Those spring frosts that we had in April and March, those were really hard on trees especially when blossoms were out.”

In late April, a freeze throughout Michigan reached temperatures near and below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, conditions Apple Blossoms can’t handle.

Beck says that some apples just couldn’t be saved.

“I would say the Michigan crop is down maybe slightly like fifteen maybe twenty percent at best. Certain varieties are slimmer than others this year.”

These smaller crop numbers aren’t too alarming for most apple farmers but he worries this could be the start of an unfortunate trend.

“It didn’t used to happen so often, I mean it could happen but it seems to be a much more frequent trend.”

Although you won’t see a huge change at the grocery store, when it comes to picking the perfect apple, Beck says it’s crop farmers that are most impacted.

“Crop farmers are the ones that really have to pay the price because they can’t control any timing you know the trees are in the ground permanently. They’re the ones that are going to be the most affected.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.