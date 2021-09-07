Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a...
Michigan football loses No.1 wide receiver Ronnie Bell to season-ending knee injury
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Latest News

FILE - In this June 30, 2021 file photo, an employee scans the eyes of a woman for biometric...
US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression
Mansoor Shams has traveled across the U.S. with a sign that reads: "I'm Muslim and a U.S....
Decades after 9/11, Muslim Marine still sees bias
8-year-old was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
Traffic stop ends with teens arrested, possession of guns and cocaine
Shahana Hanif is now a community organizer strongly favored to win a seat on the New York City...
Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known, authorities say