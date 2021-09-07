Center Stage Jackson presents ‘The Guys’ in honor the 9/11 anniversary

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Center Stage Jackson is remembering the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 in a unique and powerful way this week.

The theater company is presenting Anne Nelson’s play- The Guys.

It’s a story about a New York fire captain who enlists a journalist to write eulogies for eight men lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

This weekend’s shows at the Michigan Theater will even benefit the Jackson County Fire Chiefs Association.

“We’re playing characters that actually still exist today- our local heroes,” said David Trippett, who plays Nick the NYFD Captain. “Firefighters run toward the danger when everybody else is running away, especially when we went and met some of the Jackson Fire Department, it really made it real.”

You can see this show for yourself at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

For more information: https://www.centerstagejackson.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.