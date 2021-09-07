Advertisement

Center Stage Jackson presents ‘The Guys’ in honor the 9/11 anniversary

The Guys
The Guys(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Center Stage Jackson is remembering the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 in a unique and powerful way this week.

The theater company is presenting Anne Nelson’s play- The Guys.

It’s a story about a New York fire captain who enlists a journalist to write eulogies for eight men lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

This weekend’s shows at the Michigan Theater will even benefit the Jackson County Fire Chiefs Association.

“We’re playing characters that actually still exist today- our local heroes,” said David Trippett, who plays Nick the NYFD Captain. “Firefighters run toward the danger when everybody else is running away, especially when we went and met some of the Jackson Fire Department, it really made it real.”

You can see this show for yourself at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

For more information: https://www.centerstagejackson.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident
One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash
Fire crews at Tecomet manufacturing plant
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Latest News

City Limits
Celebrating National Bowling League Day
MI Women's Hall of Fame
HERstory Gallery reopens after overcoming a flood and the pandemic
cx
517 Friday
xc
CITY LIMITS LIVE Part 2