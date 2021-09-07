Capital Area District Libraries announces they back to operating on full hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting today, September 7, new hours will be in place at the Aurelius, Downtown Lansing, Foster, Haslett, Holt-Delhi, Mason, Okemos, South Lansing, Stockbridge, and Williamston branches of Capital Area District Libraries.

“We’re so excited to be back to our full hours, which we haven’t had since the start of the pandemic, “said Executive Director Scott Duimstra.

Indoor browsing and account services are available at all branches and no appointments are required.

“There’s more evening and weekend hours so that you’ll be able to fit library visits into any schedule,” said Duimstra.

Contactless pickup is still available at all branches except Downtown Lansing and South Lansing.

