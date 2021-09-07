All of mid-Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches for all of mid-Michigan.

Storms producing strong winds are predicted to hit the mid-Michigan area around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The counties included in the watch are as follows:

Ingham County

Jackson County

Eaton County

Hillsdale County

Clinton County

Shiawassee County

