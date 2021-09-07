Advertisement

All of mid-Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches for all of mid-Michigan.

Storms producing strong winds are predicted to hit the mid-Michigan area around 4 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The counties included in the watch are as follows:

  • Ingham County
  • Jackson County
  • Eaton County
  • Hillsdale County
  • Clinton County
  • Shiawassee County

Stay with News 10 for your First Alert weather updates.

