Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound US-127 after the I-96 exit are back open after a trailer rolled over.

News 10 crews on the scene say a trailer flipped over on its side on the side of the highway.

Police had the highway down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene. Cleanup took about an hour.

First responders have not confirmed any injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

