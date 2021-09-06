Advertisement

Southbound US-127 after I-96 back open after rollover accident

A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.
A trailer flipped over on its side on US-127 after the I-96 ramp.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound US-127 after the I-96 exit are back open after a trailer rolled over.

News 10 crews on the scene say a trailer flipped over on its side on the side of the highway.

Police had the highway down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene. Cleanup took about an hour.

First responders have not confirmed any injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

67-year-old Mason man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan
Evacuation recommended for areas of Flat Rock
Travelers cancel Labor Day flights due to pandemic
Unofficial end of summer; local beaches set to close
Suspect still at large in robbery at Jackson bank

Latest News

Jackson Public Schools is the only Jackson County district requiring masks.
Parents push for all Jackson County schools to mandate masks
Onondaga Bridge Walk
100 people will gather for the Onondaga Bridge Walk
Jackson's Underworld will open for the season September 10.
Newly remodeled Jackson’s Underworld haunted house opens Sept. 10
The City of Owosso is trying to decide how to spend $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money.
Owosso looks for input on how to spend $1.5 million