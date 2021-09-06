Sewer lining work along Northern Tier Trail to begin Sept. 7

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Northern Tier Trail walkers and bikers will begin to see some construction signs along the local trail starting Tuesday.

According to a news release from the City of East Lansing, contractors will be performing sewer lining work along the Northern Tier Trail from Abbey Road east to the vicinity of the Sanderson Drain.

The work is set to begin Tuesday, September 7, and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Barricades and signs will be placed on both ends of the work location to advise trail users of the work, and periodic, temporary closures of the trail are expected.

Community members with questions can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459.

