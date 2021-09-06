Advertisement

Owosso looks for input on how to spend $1.5 million

The City of Owosso is trying to decide how to spend $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money.
The City of Owosso is trying to decide how to spend $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money.(WILX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Owosso is trying to decide how to spend $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan money. The city is asking residents to weigh in on what they think the money should go towards.

There is now a survey up on the city’s website asking people to rank their most important priorities. Options include road repairs, park improvements, crime prevention, small business grants, non-profit donations and more.

“I think the money should go to the streets in town. They are in bad condition, lots of them are,” said Owosso resident Jim Rowley.

“You see that I’m in a wheelchair. I think it should go towards cleaning the curb cuts in the winter,” said Owosso resident Matthew Labarge.

You may remember in July, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses with federal COVID money; however, Owosso is taking a new approach.

“Eventually, in the end when you have the end result of whatever it is that you did, you find out that consensus was the best way to get there,” said Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth.

The survey is open through September 30.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

