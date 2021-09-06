Advertisement

Newly remodeled Jackson’s Underworld haunted house opens Sept. 10

Jackson's Underworld will open for the season September 10.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the unofficial end of summer and fall is coming fast.

Kids are back in school, pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, and haunted houses will be opening up around the state soon. One of which is the newly remodeled Jackson’s Underworld haunted house.

Voted one of the best in the state to send chills down your spine, Jackson’s Underworld will open up its massive 4-story haunted house for the season starting Friday, Sept. 10, and will be open every weekend until the first weekend in November.

The scares start at 7 p.m. and will last until the last ticket holder goes through the haunt.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and online at https://jxunderworld.com/, starting at $15 for VIP tickets.

Want a sneak peak of the attraction? Click here.

