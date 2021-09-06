MSU Football is back this weekend at Spartan Stadium, here is what you need to know

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Football is hosting Youngstown State on September 11, at Spartan Stadium. This is the first home game that fans will be in attendance since November 30, 2019.

Policies that will be in place for fans:

Face coverings must be worn by everyone in attendance when in an indoor area of Spartan Stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor face covering requirement includes, but is not limited to, the concourse of Spartan Stadium, restrooms, elevators, indoor suite and club areas and the press box.

Face coverings will not be required but are encouraged in the outdoor seating bowl of Spartan Stadium.

For the safety of guests and staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Spartan Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.