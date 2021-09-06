Lansing artist turns passion into problem solving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been downtown Lansing recently, you’ve probably noticed some of the artwork that’s been popping up on the side of buildings.

Through his Muralmatics program, Dustin Hunt uses art to teach kids math concepts. Over the summer, several students took their paint brushes to the side of the Granger building. Hunt along with the Non-Profit organization Building Child and Family Initiatives is showcasing the faces of the next generation on the streets of downtown Lansing.

For Jamie Griggs, Board President of BCFI, the mural represents the future of Lansing from the hands of the kids who painted it.

“I think it’s just really awesome for each of these kids to have their faces represented in downtown Lansing as well as the message that they’re trying to get across the community.”

Marian Bryant, Executive Director of BCFI, says that the mural tells the story of the next generation.

“It shows the vibrancy of the youth in our community and the creativity of the youth in our community. We were just really proud to be a part of this project.”

If you want to see the new mural, take a trip to downtown Lansing’s Granger building located on the corner of Grand Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

