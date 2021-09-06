Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer leads annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer leads the 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Today, as part of recognizing Labor Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge.

“I am honored to be a part of this quintessential Michigan tradition as we celebrate Labor Day together on the Mighty Mac,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today we recognize the contributions of working people who fought tirelessly for their rights. Unions helped build Michigan’s middle class, and as Governor, I will continue to fight with working people, for working people, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.”

The Mackinac Bridge Walk returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. The walk is an annual tradition that dates back to 1958 during the Bridge’s Dedication Ceremony. Only 68 people walked across the bridge that year.

It wasn’t until the next year, 1959, did the Mackinac Bridge Walk become a Labor Day tradition. The walk closes the bridge Labor Day morning from 6:30 a.m. to noon.

30,000 people walked the bridge in 2019.

“The Mackinac Bridge Authority is so pleased that Gov. Whitmer joined us today for the annual bridge walk, a part of our state’s history since 1958,” said Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” F. Gleason. “My father helped build this bridge, and I cannot think of another structure in Michigan that represents the connection between our peninsulas and each other.”

The governor also released a video recognizing Labor Day. Watch the video below.

