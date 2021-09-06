Advertisement

One hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Monday a crash in Calhoun County injured one, and raised a number of questions police are now trying to answer.

Around 11:30 a.m. deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle personal injury accident in the 12000 block of 15 Mile Rd. The driver, a 38-year-old male from Jackson, had failed to navigate the curve in the road and struck a tree head on.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, after which they were quickly transported to Henry Ford Hospital by Marshall Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

During their investigation deputies located a large quantity of packaged marijuana, along with evidence of weapons inside of the vehicle. The accident is still under investigation, however Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office representatives said both alcohol and marijuana use are believed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by both Fredonia and Marshall Fire Departments along with Marshall Ambulance.

