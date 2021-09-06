100 people will gather for the Onondaga Bridge Walk

ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - This Labor Day marks 15 years that people from the Onondaga community come together for the Onondaga bridge walk.

They are expecting 100 people to participate in the walk that starts at 7pm from Clone’s Country Store to the Onondaga Road bridge and back, it’s just about 1500 feet.

The founder of the walk, Ray Moore says it’s just something he thought of for everyone to do so they can have fun.

“We are social creatures and we need to get together and walk, and that what we do here we meet new friends, meet old ones and we just talk; It gives you just something to do together,” Moore said.

Moore says the church down the street usually provides free ice cream after the walk.

This year they will not be requiring masks for those participating in the walk.

