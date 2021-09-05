Travelers cancel Labor Day flights due to Covid pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of travel is expected this Labor Day weekend but airlines are seeing a rise in cancelled flights as the United States faces a nation wide surge in the Delta variant.

A survey by Nerdwallet shows that 55 percent of Americans cancelled their Labor Day flights as a result of a lot of travelers becoming weary to fly as the Delta variant surges nationwide.

Some travelers are cancelling their flights to avoid airport chaos as a lot of major airlines struggle with being short staffed. TSA reports 1 million less travelers went through TSA checkpoints since early August. Those who are flying tell News 10 they feel safe at the airport as they have seen the airport taking extra measures to make sure everything is sanitized and flyers are masked up.

“I think it’s a misconception because they enforce the rules and are really big on cleaning and sanitation I think it’s one of the safest places. Airports are honestly one of the safest places are far as transmission goes so I’m all good with it,” said Lansing resident, Aaron Coomes.

The CDC says most viruses and other germs don’t spread easily on flights because of how the air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, travelers time spent in close proximity in lines and terminals can lead to exposure to the virus. One traveler tells News 10 he had to get tested before his International flight, but some travelers have been turned away at the door.

“I heard it was the test was required that’s what I did yesterday just in case,” said traveler, Vadim, “My friend was flying and they cancelled their flight because they didn’t have that test.”

The CDC says International flyers must have a negative COVID test before flying. It is not required for domestic flights.

