Evacuation recommended for areas of Flat Rock

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health Department have recommended residents of Flat Rock withing the area between I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice.

They say fumes from a gasoline leak from a storage tank at the Ford Motor Co.’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant could be a danger to public health in that area. Response teams began going door-to-door on Sunday, Sept. 5, to warn residents.

The chemical officials are concerned about is Benzene, a flammable and colorless liquid with a sweet odor. It is used to make fuel, but breathing in higher levels of benzene can cause people to feel sleepy or dizzy, have headaches, vomit or have a rapid heart rate. Both long- and short-term exposure to benzene can increase risks of cancer, cause blood problems, and harm the immune system.

Benzene is considered a total Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), which can be harmful to human health. Measurements of air inside buildings and sewer lines have shown levels of VOCs exceeding health protective and/or explosive levels.

MDHHS advised contacting your healthcare provider if you have symptoms or health concerns, or if you believe you may have been exposed.

Beyond the smaller area being evacuated, there is a larger area of Flat Rock being investigated that could potential be exposed. That area is within Gibraltar Road to the north, Sheeks Road to the west, East Huron River Drive to the south, and Tamarack Road to the East, as well as buildings along Woodruff between East Huron River Drive and Cahill Road.

MDHHS and Wayne County say the area will be under investigation. They advise residents who are concerned about potential exposure to chemicals in their home to evacuate until further information is available.

Residents who need assistance with evacuation and or relocation may call Flat Rock’s hotline at 734-782-2455, ext. 6.

“We urge Michiganders in the affected areas to take swift action and evacuate their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “You may not be able to see or smell the vapors that could put your health at risk, and we recommend everyone in the affected area consider relocating until further notice and we can confirm it is safe to return to your homes.”

On Aug. 31, MDHHS received a report regarding a potential release of an unknown chemical into the sewer. An investigation resulted in confirmation of harmful vapors in the community. Air sampling conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has identified elevated levels of VOCs throughout the Flat Rock sanitary sewer system.

MDHHS has identified the source, which was confirmed Friday as being the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

