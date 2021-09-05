Advertisement

67-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Michigan

(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 67-year-old man has drowned while swimming with his family in Lake Michigan.

The incident occurred late Saturday morning. Police were called to the beach on reports of a man struggling to swim off of a private beach in Park Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been swimming with his family when strong waves began to pull him further into the water. When police arrived, bystanders had already pulled the man out of the water, and attempted CPR.

Emergency personnel also began life-saving efforts, although they were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

