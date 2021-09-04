Unofficial end of summer; local beaches set to close

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall is around the corner and people are getting ready to leave the beach and head to the pumpkin patch. While some say they aren’t ready to let Summer go, others say they welcome Fall festivities with open arms.

“I like the fall colors and I like the cool down because I am not a big summer fan I’m not a person of the heat,” said Lansing resident Liz Bushry.

Some park goers tell News 10 they are trying to get in as much time in the sun as they can before the cold weather rolls in.

“I decided to do it today to try to get as many fam members today to hang with us and enjoy the last celebration of the year. I just wanted to celebrate before it got real cold to where nobody felt like coming out,” said Lansing resident, Joy Caudill.

This Labor day weekend Ingham County and Jackson County beaches are open. Ingham County beaches such as Hawk Island, Lake Lansing Park South and Burchfield Park are planning to stay open through Labor Day. In Jackson County, Longview Lake Beach is open through the holiday and Blue Springs Beach is closed. MSU students who have started their school year say this weekend is their last weekend with parents before diving into the Fall semester.

“I think I’m more of a summer person and going to the beach. I guess its a send off because now that it’s one of the last times I’m seeing my parents before living on campus for the rest of the year,” said MSU student, Aidan Johnson-Hill.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.