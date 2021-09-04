Unity Spiritual Center finds new home after nearly two years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Unity Spiritual Center, which burned down in a fire nearly two years ago, is finally getting a new home.

After the fire and the rising construction costs due to the pandemic, the Lansing-based church decided to move to the south side of town to a place that’s more than double in size because rebuilding it was just not in the budget.

The new Unity Center holds up to 345 people, compared to just 100 at their last location. The center is now open for full capacity services and they will have their grand opening ceremony the weekend of October 9.

Senior minister Sharon Ketchum says the fire was a blessing in disguise.

“It has been such a long journey and it was really hard, and there were times we were just so devastated,” Ketchum said. “And besides a fire, you’re putting COVID on top of this, sometimes I just pinch myself and I go ‘This is real.’ I love coming to work here. It’s just so peaceful, there is such a sense of center ness, it’s just a marvelous place.”

Because the building used to be a banquet hall on a golf course, the new spiritual center has plenty of land.

Ketchum says they will be able to hold services outdoors when needed, should the spread of COVID-19 worsen.

