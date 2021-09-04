Advertisement

Suspect still at large in robbery at Jackson bank

By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police are investigating a robbery in Jackson early Saturday morning.

According to Jackson Police, the robbery occurred at a Flagstar bank on North West Ave around 10:41 Saturday morning.

Police could not disclose much information about a suspect, other than the suspect is a black male and he is still at large. Police could also not disclose how much money was taken in the robbery.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

