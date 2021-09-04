Portland St. Patrick starts its season 2-0, takes down Tekonsha

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland St. Patrick hosted Tekonsha Friday evening, an eventful night for the Shamrocks as they took the win home 49-14.

Starting in the first quarter, Portland trailed 8 to 7 but found its groove with a long run from quarterback Derek Fedewa. It gave the Shamrocks a lead they’d never give up.

Later on, running back Lucas Simon hopped in on the action with a long run of his own.

Fedewa and Simon combined for six touchdowns and the Shamrocks are now 2-0 on the season.

Head coach Pat Russman was proud of the performance his team put on tonight.

“They do an absolutely outstanding job of building and we want that to continue to come through, develop great work habits, they have a lot of fun playing the schools like Tekonsha, so we appreciate the opportunity to play them tonight,” Russman said.

The Shamrocks are going for their third straight ten-win season. The team is now looking ahead to next week where it will face Fulton at home.

