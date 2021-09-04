Nationwide nursing shortage impacts local hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals are facing a frightening reality as nurses begin to age out of their profession and COVID-19 wears on working nurses. Hospitals are scrambling to hire more staff.

In 2019, nursing ranked as the third most in-demand job of any profession in the U.S., according to the Nurse Journal.

In Michigan, hospitals are struggling to retain their staff. Currently, the American Nurses Association said there are 165,000 licensed nurses in the state, but only 125,000 are working.

Some hospitals, like Sparrow Health System, are offering financial incentives to keep their current nursing staff on board. Hospitals around the country are struggling to retain a full staff.

Amy Brown is Sparrow’s Chief Nursing Officer.

“In a hospital it’s 365/24-7,” Brown said. “So, often times people don’t want to work night shifts and they don’t want to work weekends.”

COVID-19 plays a pivotal role in the shortage, but a lot of the staffing issues stem from healthcare workers leaving hospitals to work in other parts of the healthcare industry. Sparrow is offering some incentives to nurses and other hospital staff like extra hours and shifts.

Brown said, “All of those shortages contribute to a nurse feeling understaffed and overwhelmed because suddenly they’re doing many more different jobs, it just makes it more stressful.”

The stress from being understaffed is pushing the older generation of nurses into retirement. According to the American Nurses association, more than 500,000 RN’s are anticipated to retire by 2022 nationwide.

Brown said, “I think some of them it’s just become too much and feel like they are, at this point in their career, would rather just retire.”

And the stress of the job has intensified as hospitals reach their capacity during the pandemic, but hospitals remain hopeful that a new generation of nurses will follow in their footsteps.

Michigan hospitals aren’t the only ones struggling to retain nurses. California is hurting the worst, followed by Texas and New Jersey.

