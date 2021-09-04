Michigan State opens the season at Northwestern: Live Updates
Payton Thorne will start at Quarterback
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WILX) - Payton Thorne will take the first offensive snaps for Michigan State as the Spartans visit Northwestern to open the season.
Live Updates:
14:47 1Q: Michigan State 7, Northwestern 0: Kenneth Walker opens the scoring for Michigan State on the first play, running 75 yards for a touchdown.
7:44 1Q: Michigan State 14, Northwestern 0: It’s Walker again, this time from 3 yards.
