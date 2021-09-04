Michigan State dominates season opener at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (WILX) - Kenneth Walker III led the way, and the Michigan State Spartans followed, to a 38-21 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field Friday.

On the first play from scrimmage, Walker took the ball to the left side and dashed 75 yards into the end zone.

Walker’s 4 touchdowns are the most in a game for a Spartan since 2011; he added 264 rushing yards.

The Spartans saw Redshirt Sophomore Payton Thorne take the reins on offense, winning the battle over Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo.

He threw for 185 yards, hitting five separate receivers.

The Spartans are back home next week as they’ll welcome Youngstown State into town.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

