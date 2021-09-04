Advertisement

Michigan State dominates season opener at Northwestern

Kenneth Walker III scored 4 touchdowns
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs past Northwestern defensive back Bryce...
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III runs past Northwestern defensive back Bryce Jackson on the way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WILX) - Kenneth Walker III led the way, and the Michigan State Spartans followed, to a 38-21 win over Northwestern at Ryan Field Friday.

On the first play from scrimmage, Walker took the ball to the left side and dashed 75 yards into the end zone.

Walker’s 4 touchdowns are the most in a game for a Spartan since 2011; he added 264 rushing yards.

The Spartans saw Redshirt Sophomore Payton Thorne take the reins on offense, winning the battle over Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo.

He threw for 185 yards, hitting five separate receivers.

The Spartans are back home next week as they’ll welcome Youngstown State into town.

