Michigan routs W. Michigan 47-14, loses WR Bell to an injury

The senior receiver was later carted off the field
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a...
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a reception and rushes in for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Ronnie Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before being injured in Michigan’s 47-14 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

The Wolverines won the game easily, but they may have lost their best player for a while. Bell was hurt on a punt return in the second quarter and kept weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field by a teammate and staff member.

The senior receiver was later carted off the field.

The Broncos started strong before fading.

