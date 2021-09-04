Advertisement

East Lansing nabs first win of season over Fenton

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans fell just short of a win in their season opener against Grand Blanc.

Friday, they got that first win, with a 33-7 drumming of Fenton at home.

Both Mason Woods and Asher Gregory scored two touchdowns, and Dorijan Jackson added another.

Backup Quarterback Brevin Jackson threw for two scores before he was ejected for targeting on defense.

East Lansing hopes to move to 2-1 next week when they take on defending state champions Dewitt.

