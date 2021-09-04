AAA: Be aware of local COVID-19 restrictions on Labor Day travels

Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on hitting the road and taking a Labor Day vacation, AAA says to be mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions in place in your destination.

Adrienne Woodland is Spokesperson for AAA Michigan.

“For those that choose to head out, you want to understand the impact that COVID-19 may have on the cities and the states that you’re traveling to,” Woodland said. “And you’re prepared for any type of restrictions or anything like that.”

AAA has a map on its website showing different travel restrictions for COVID-19.

The areas in the green show little to no restrictions. But, here in the Midwest, you can see there are some dining and group gathering restrictions.

The map is available on this website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.