Waverly Warriors move to 1-1 with win over Sexton

Waverly has found a nice early season offensive combination with quarterback Joseph Pizzo and receiver Martaveon Robinson
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Waverly has found a nice early season offensive combination with quarterback Joseph Pizzo and receiver Martaveon Robinson.

Pizzo tossed two touchdown passes to Robinson last week and found him once more in this game to lead the Warriors to victory, evening their record to 1-and-1 on the season.

