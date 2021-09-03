Advertisement

Steelers and Seahawks Make Deal

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon from Seattle in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Steelers made the move to bolster a secondary that has struggled to find a replacement for Mike Hilton, who left in free agency during the offseason. Witherspoon had four interceptions in four seasons with San Francisco before signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks in May. To make room on the roster for Witherspoon, the Steelers released defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

