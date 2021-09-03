Advertisement

State of emergency declared for City of Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe Counties due to detected hazardous fumes

(NBC15)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the City of Flat Rock and Wayne and Monroe counties, after an unknown odor was detected in the city’s sewer system.

“We are working closely with local officials and emergency crews to investigate the source of these fumes and protect the safety of residents in the area,” said Governor Whitmer. “My top priority is ensuring that every resource is available to the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, and Monroe County to determine where the odor originated, so that we can clean up the affected area and prevent further harm. I’m grateful to the leadership in the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, Monroe County, and all of the first responders who have been on the ground keeping people safe.”

The declaration means that all state resources have been made available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. It also authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

“The Flat Rock community should be able to go to sleep tonight knowing that their homes and businesses remain safe, and that clean-up efforts are already underway,” said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

Wednesday the City of Flat Rock declared a local state of emergency after discovering high levels of an unknown gas in the city sewer system and nearby homes. Since then Hazmat teams have worked to evacuate impacted areas and to find the source of the fumes. Wayne County also declared a state of emergency and requested the governor’s declaration.

