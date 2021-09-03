Advertisement

Shoppers are panic-buying toilet paper again, though LCC economist has positive outlook

They say they don’t foresee another toilet paper shortage but possibly other shortages
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again according to the Wall Street Journal; There has been an increase in production for these items and some retailers have limited orders.

One local economics professor at Lansing Community College says when this happened last year it was simply because more people were staying home so the demand couldn’t keep up with the supply for that type of toilet paper because the shutdown came so abruptly, but he says he doesn’t necessary think it will be a major issue here in Michigan.

“It’s still entirely possible and I expect that we will continue to see spot shortages of different kinds of littler items and not something big like toilet paper,” said Lansing Community College Economics Professor Jim Luke.

Professor Luke says the industry has been able to bounce back and adjust their production with the demand so that’s why he doesn’t think you will see shelves completely empty.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave
Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
State of emergency declared for City of Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe Counties due to detected hazardous fumes
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at...
Michigan diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen

Latest News

Nationwide nursing shortage impacts local hospitals
Unity Spiritual Center finds new home after nearly two years
Unity Spiritual Center moving to new location
Unity Spiritual Center moving to new location
Kennel cough affecting dogs across Michigan
Kennel cough affecting dogs across Michigan
Hospitals facing nursing shortage
Hospitals facing nursing shortage