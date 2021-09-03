Shoppers are panic-buying toilet paper again, though LCC economist has positive outlook

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again according to the Wall Street Journal; There has been an increase in production for these items and some retailers have limited orders.

One local economics professor at Lansing Community College says when this happened last year it was simply because more people were staying home so the demand couldn’t keep up with the supply for that type of toilet paper because the shutdown came so abruptly, but he says he doesn’t necessary think it will be a major issue here in Michigan.

“It’s still entirely possible and I expect that we will continue to see spot shortages of different kinds of littler items and not something big like toilet paper,” said Lansing Community College Economics Professor Jim Luke.

Professor Luke says the industry has been able to bounce back and adjust their production with the demand so that’s why he doesn’t think you will see shelves completely empty.

