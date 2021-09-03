Planning on a Labor Day beach trip? Avoid these 7
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WILX) - Just about every Michigander has at one point made a day of going to the beach. On holidays, it seems the default vacation in the state is to go either camping or swimming.
However, some beaches around the state may be wise to avoid. The Department of Environmental Quality says seven Michigan Lakes have been temporarily closed due to bacterial contamination.
They are:
- Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park, Oakland County
- Billings Lake - Manton Park, Wexford County
- Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park, Oakland County
- Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth, Oakland County
- Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park, Roscommon County
- Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park, Washtenaw County
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, Macomb County
- Pickerel Lake - Camp Petosega, Emmet County
- Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach, Houghton County
- Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters, Midland County
The Department of Environmental Quality will keep the status of the lakes update ON THEIR WEBSITE.
