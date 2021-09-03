Advertisement

P-W Pirates storm over Laingsburg Wolfpack

The Pirates have now outscored 2 opponents 84 to 12
By Kellan Buddy
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia quarterback Cam Cook had a big night and so did receiver Brock Thelen and running back Tanner Wirth as the Pirates scored early and often in building a 35-0 lead by the midway point of the 2nd quarter and coasted to their 2nd straight win to start the season.

The Pirates have now outscored 2 opponents 84 to 12. Incredibly, in its last 86 games P-W is 81-and-5.

