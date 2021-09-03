Advertisement

NHL Encouraging Vaccination Hard

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities. Those who are fully vaccinated will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated. A person with knowledge of the new rules confirmed them to The Associated Press today.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave
Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
State of emergency declared for City of Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe Counties due to detected hazardous fumes
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
ELPD investigating alleged assault at fraternity near MSU

Latest News

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
NHL Players Will Participate in Olympics
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
Steelers and Seahawks Make Deal
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks
Former NFL Player Dies in Accident
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State...
Busy Day at U. S. Open Tennis