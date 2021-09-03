Advertisement

News 10 Sports Podcast: Fred Heumann previews Michigan State’s Football Season/Northwestern

Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against...
Michigan State's Jayden Reed, left, catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Northwestern's Cameron Ruiz (18) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich.((AP Photo/Al Goldis))
By Johnathon Gustin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football is back and so is the News 10 Sports Podcast! As a part of the Friday Night Frenzy fun, Fred Heumann joins John Gustin to talk about the Michigan State Spartans!

The two look at the overall strengths and weaknesses of the team, if Anthony Russo or Payton Thorne should be the starting quarterback, how many wins could Mel Tucker’s squad rack up this season and if that includes the Northwestern Wildcats. Fred also shares how more sports are coming to News 10 newscasts on a nightly basis.

Make sure to follow Fred Heumann (@unclefred6) and John Gustin (@jgustin113) on Twitter!

To get the latest Sports Blitz Podcast episodes right when they’re released, click below to subscribe!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
State of emergency declared for City of Flat Rock, Wayne and Monroe Counties due to detected hazardous fumes
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

Latest News

Slotkin’s amendments approved on a bipartisan vote
Nation Suicide Prevention Month: Mental health and crisis counseling resources available in NCFL
Governor Whitmer, MDHHS urge open and honest conversations about suicide as part of National Suicide Prevention Week
News 10 First Alert Forecast Webcast 9/3/21 A.M.
Despite delta, bar owners excited for Spartan kick-off