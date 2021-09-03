News 10 Sports Podcast: Fred Heumann previews Michigan State’s Football Season/Northwestern

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football is back and so is the News 10 Sports Podcast! As a part of the Friday Night Frenzy fun, Fred Heumann joins John Gustin to talk about the Michigan State Spartans!

The two look at the overall strengths and weaknesses of the team, if Anthony Russo or Payton Thorne should be the starting quarterback, how many wins could Mel Tucker’s squad rack up this season and if that includes the Northwestern Wildcats. Fred also shares how more sports are coming to News 10 newscasts on a nightly basis.

Make sure to follow Fred Heumann (@unclefred6) and John Gustin (@jgustin113) on Twitter!

To get the latest Sports Blitz Podcast episodes right when they’re released, click below to subscribe!

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.