MSU plans to improve fan experience

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans have the attention of Michigan State’s new athletic director. Alan Haller says he plans to make changes in the department as soon as he takes over Tuesday.

One of his priorities is making sure fans have a great time at Spartan events.

“It’s great to be back and in the stadium,” said Annelise Deporre, MSU student.

She is one of many students ready to be back in Spartan Stadium this year. Only cardboard cutouts of fans were allowed last season because of COVID restrictions.

“To see the spirit of Michigan State and join in with them and be a true Spartan,” said Deporre.

“I’m excited to see the marching band back. I’ve heard them practicing and it sounds amazing. I’m excited to see a lot of the shows during halftime with the cheerleaders and dance team,” said Brooke Garonzik.

That spirit is what incoming athletic director Alan Haller wants to capture as fans come to Spartan Stadium and any other game on campus.

“I want people to go to our events and go “wow, I can’t wait until the next time I go there.” Kind of like you go to Disney, can’t wait to go back. I want that type of experience for our fans,” said Haller.

A couple of ideas being floated around right now include changing how the football team comes into Spartan Stadium and putting a DJ in the student section.

That seems to go over well with students.

“That would be so cool! I know the students will go crazy over that idea,” said Deporre.

“That would be really fun. I think it would get the crowd more involved, just in general. Not just when someone gets a touchdown, but just keeping them involved,” said Garonzik.

And fan involvement is something Garonzik would like to see more of.

“Just a lot more involvement and people paying attention to the game and just not cheering for their school,” said Garonzik.

We don’t know how fast some of these changes will be made. Haller told reporters he’s meeting President Stanley Tuesday to make sure they are on the same page before going forward.

The home opener at Spartan Stadium will be Saturday, September 11 when the Spartans take on Youngtown State at noon.

