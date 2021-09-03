MSU COVID preparation: 88% of students vaccinated, 7% have received one dose

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has taken proactive measures against COVID-19 this year, requiring students and staff to to be vaccinated for the upcoming semester.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. said in late July, “[Recent] CDC data is concerning and significantly shifts the landscape. Across the country and here in Michigan, we are seeing a rise in cases and are finding the delta variant is more contagious. The new CDC data suggests that even vaccinated individuals can in some cases spread the virus.”

Now, all individuals are required to wear masks indoors on campus, a policy that went into effect on Aug. 1. In addition, all students, faculty and staff were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an FDA-authorized or WHO-approved vaccine by Aug. 31.

Limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons are allowed.

Friday, MSU spokesperson Dan Olsen told News 10 that the University received nearly 60,000 responses to their vaccination verification forms from students, faculty and staff.

Olsen said, “Of those, 88% self-reported they are fully vaccinated and an additional 7% have received at least one dose and are working toward full vaccination.”

MSU is currently reviewing vaccine exemption requests submitted by students, staff and faculty. University officials will formally remind those who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t submitted exemptions that they have to get receive a vaccine or at least explain why they have not.

As of now, no one who has not been vaccinated has been disciplined.

