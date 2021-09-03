Motorcycle theft in Hillsdale County
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Adams Township.
The motorcycle is described as a black 1998 Honda Valkyrie and was taken between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Troopers are asking for assistance in locating the motorcycle.
If seen, please contact 911 or the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.
