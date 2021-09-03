Motorcycle theft in Hillsdale County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Adams Township.

The motorcycle is described as a black 1998 Honda Valkyrie and was taken between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Troopers are asking for assistance in locating the motorcycle.

If seen, please contact 911 or the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.