Motorcycle theft in Hillsdale County

Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office
Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a residence in Adams Township.

The motorcycle is described as a black 1998 Honda Valkyrie and was taken between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Troopers are asking for assistance in locating the motorcycle.

If seen, please contact 911 or the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

