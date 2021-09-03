Advertisement

Kennel Cough a growing problem in Michigan

(KOLO)
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just like the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, another respiratory illness is on the rise. This time, it’s impacting our four legged friends.

Cases of Kennel Cough, or Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, have spiked across the country and Michigan is a hot spot.

In recent months, Kennel Cough outbreaks have forced some kennels to close temporarily and have kept veterinary clinics very busy. Janice Milligan of Doggy Day Care and Spa in Lansing says the illness is common and not usually serious. Milligan says dog owners can take simple steps to prevent their pet from getting sick.

“I just think we need to realize that with the increase in dogs socializing with one another that there’s going to be an increase of this going around. It’s similar to kids getting colds in schools, its just bound to happen. We always do everything in our power to prevent it but we can never keep it 100 percent out of the facility because dogs can be contagious and not be showing any symptoms.”

For more information on how you can protect your dog visit the American Humane Society website.

