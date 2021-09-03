Ingham County close to reaching vaccination goal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, The Ingham County Health Department (ICHD) announced they need to vaccinate 22,119 more residents to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of Ingham County residents age 12+ in 2021.

As of late December, the ICHD has given out 170,207 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, many local providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ingham Community Health Centers: call 517-887-4517 Sparrow Health System: https://www.sparrow.org/vaccine McLaren Greater Lansing: https://www.mclaren.org/main/coronavirus-vaccine For other local provides use www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.