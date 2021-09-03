Advertisement

Holt rams Mason for South Cedar Street Bowl

They won the South Cedar Street Bowl 44-14
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams found the South Cedar Street Bowl trophy in a closet before their game against Mason.

The matchup would be the first since 1988.

The Rams scored first with a touchdown to Kellen Reed, and never let that lead go.

They won the South Cedar Street Bowl 44-14, and will keep the for another year. It’s their 9th straight win against Mason.

Both teams are now 1-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Emergency orders issued in Ingham County schools, including mask requirements
MSU Police Deputy Chief on leave
‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for deer near Clark’s Marsh, now updated
Police reminding students of Medical Amnesty Law ahead of fall parties
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

Latest News

WILX Frenzy New
Grand Ledge leaves Jackson scoreless in dominant fashion
WILX Frenzy New
Waverly Warriors move to 1-1 with win over Sexton
WILX Frenzy New
P-W Pirates storm over Laingsburg Wolfpack
WILX Frenzy New
Everett Vikings 2-0 on season, crosstown battles