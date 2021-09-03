Holt rams Mason for South Cedar Street Bowl
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams found the South Cedar Street Bowl trophy in a closet before their game against Mason.
The matchup would be the first since 1988.
The Rams scored first with a touchdown to Kellen Reed, and never let that lead go.
They won the South Cedar Street Bowl 44-14, and will keep the for another year. It’s their 9th straight win against Mason.
Both teams are now 1-1.
