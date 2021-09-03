Holt rams Mason for South Cedar Street Bowl

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams found the South Cedar Street Bowl trophy in a closet before their game against Mason.

The matchup would be the first since 1988.

The Rams scored first with a touchdown to Kellen Reed, and never let that lead go.

They won the South Cedar Street Bowl 44-14, and will keep the for another year. It’s their 9th straight win against Mason.

Both teams are now 1-1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.