HERstory Gallery reopens after overcoming a flood and the pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The HERstory museum is finally reopening after overcoming a flood and COVID restrictions.

“This is a place to honor and celebrate the women in Michigan and to feel proud about being a Michigan woman,” said Meaghan Bergman, the program manager of Michigan Woman Forward.

Tucked into the Landmark building in Lansing and down the stairs is the HERstory gallery or what was formally known as the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

Although shiny and new now- just seven months ago this historical space was flooded after a water main break.

“Towards the left side of the museum there was up to eight inches of water and then towards the gift shop area, there was less,” said Meaghan. “Pieces of our collection were ruined beyond repair.

But thanks to the Michigan History Center, Meaghan was able to restore some pieces.

Now the gallery is back open to the pubic.

It’s broken down into three main sections- the Hall of Fame, the Suggerage Exhibit and a fun /educational gift shop.

Although this space has overcome so much in the past year and a half- they aren’t done yet. Now that they have reopened their renovated space- they are looking forward to future projects.

“I really want to make this almost a community center, like children’s storytelling to take place here and for women in the community to come in and almost mentor the young girls and boys of our community,” said Meaghan.

For more information on the gallery and Michigan Women Forward: https://miwf.org/

You can visit the gallery: 105 W. Allegan St., Suite 10, Lansing, MI 48933

